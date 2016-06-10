June 10 Nasdaq Nordic:

* Says H. Lundbeck will be added to the OMX Copenhagen 20 CAP index

* Says Tryg will exit the OMX Copenhagen 20 CAP index

* Says DONG Energy will not be a fast entry into the OMX Copenhagen 20 CAP index

* Says The OMX Copenhagen 20 CAP Indexes constituents effective June 20