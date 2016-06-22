COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) -

* Iceland's central bank said Wednesday it would offer to buy offshore crown assets not sold in a June 16 auction at the auction exchange rate of 190 crowns per euro.

* The central bank bought 75 billion crowns at an exchange rate of 190 crowns per euro in the foreign currency auction before it starts to lift capital controls for residents.

* The bank had offered to buy 178 billion crowns in the auction; had it been offered more than the 75 billion crowns it bought, the rate would have adjusted toward the upper end of the range, 210 crowns to the euro. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Larry King)