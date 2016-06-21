June 21 Denmark's Financial Services Authority (FSA):

* Says Danske Bank A/S must comply with Liquidity Coverage Ratio in euros and U.S. dollars.

* Says Danske Bank must comply with 60 percent of new rule by Oct. 1, 2016, with 80 percent by April 1, 2017 and comply fully by Oct. 1, 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)