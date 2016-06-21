BRIEF-India's Dhanlaxmi Bank posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago
June 21 Denmark's Financial Services Authority (FSA):
* Says Danske Bank A/S must comply with Liquidity Coverage Ratio in euros and U.S. dollars.
* Says Danske Bank must comply with 60 percent of new rule by Oct. 1, 2016, with 80 percent by April 1, 2017 and comply fully by Oct. 1, 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)
* March quarter net profit 88.1 million rupees versus net loss of 1.32 billion rupees year ago
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Tuesday: