Sept 15 Boeing

* Says will formally challenge Denmark decision on fighter jet procurement decision.

* Says has submitted to the Danish Ministry of Defence a request for insight, which "requires the ministry to provide all materials related to the fighter procurement evaluation and decision announced in June".

* Says process may lead to lawsuit against Danish Ministry of Defence.

* Denmark's minority government in May announced its recommendation to buy Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jet rather than Boeing's older F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.

* "We believe the Ministry's evaluation of the competitors was fundamentally flawed and inaccurately assessed the cost and capability of the F/A-18 Super Hornet," said Debbie Rub, vice president and general manager of Boeing Global Strike.Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)