CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 5 International Business Machines Corp
* IBM Denmark will hire 250 new people for an innovation center in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
* The 250 people will be hired over the next two years, the ministry wrote.
* Innovation center expected to open January 1, 2017. Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.