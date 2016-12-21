Dec 21 Nets

* Says has won tender with subsidiary Paytrail to facilitate online payments for up to 1,000 public authorities and communes in Finland

* "This is the biggest public tender offer related to online payment solutions in Northern Europe, and all Finnish citizens with a bank account or a credit card are potential users of the system," Jukka Sorvali, project leader for the Finnish Finance Ministry, said.

* Says deal runs for five years with the option of a two-year extension Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)