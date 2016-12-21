Dec 21 Denmark's Ministry of Commerce in a press release

* Says has approved Swedish bank Nordea's Danish unit to become branch instead of subsidiary effective from Jan 1, 2017.

* Says responsibility for supervision, regulation and crisis management will be transferred from Denmark to Sweden

* Nordea's board of directors decided in early December to continue a cross-border merger between Nordea and its subsidiary banks in Denmark, Finland and Norway Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)