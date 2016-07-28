July 28 AP Moeller - Maersk A/S says

* Early termination agreement for the deepwater unit Maersk Valiant has been signed by Maersk Drilling, ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil with effect from mid-September 2016

* Maersk Valiant has been on a joint contract with Marathon Oil Corporation and ConocoPhillips since June 2014

* The original contract was scheduled to end September 2017

* The compensation under the early termination agreement leaves Maersk Drilling financially neutral to the original contract

* "With the termination of Maersk Valiant, we are reminded of the extremely challenging conditions in the offshore oil and gas market," says Maersk Drilling Head of Global Sales, Michael Reimer Mortensen. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)