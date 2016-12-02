Dec 2 Novo Nordisk

* Says Xultophy (IDegLira) demonstrates similar glucose control with reduced risk of hypoglycaemia and a superior weight profile compared to basal-bolus therapy

* Says the trial successfully achieved its objective by demonstrating that treatment with Xultophy is non-inferior to insulin glargine U100 in combination with insulin aspart with regards to lowering of HbA1c

* Says people treated with Xultophy showed a superior reduction of 89 percent in the rate of severe or blood glucose confirmed symptomatic hypoglycaemic episodes compared to insulin glargine u100 in combination with insulin aspart

* Says from a mean baseline body weight of 87.7 kg, people treated with Xultophy experienced weight loss of 0.9 kg compared with weight gain of 2.6 kg for people treated with the basal-bolus regimen; a superior weight difference of -3.6 kg

* Results are from phase 3b trial DUAL VII

