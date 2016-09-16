Sept 16 Novo Nordisk A/S
* Says semaglutide-treated diabetes patients had significant
26 pct lower risk of "the primary composite outcome of death"
from cardiovascular causes
* Says "semaglutide significantly reduced the risk of the
primary composite endpoint of time to first occurrence of either
cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction (heart
attack) or non-fatal stroke by 26 percent vs placebo, when added
to standard of care in 3,297 adults with type 2 diabetes at high
CV risk."
* Says results were based on an accumulation of first major
adverse CV events (MACE) in 254 people.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)