Jan 30 Novo Nordisk
* Says enters collaboration with University of Oxford on
type 2 diabetes and invests 115 million pounds ($144.52
million)in new research centre
* The Novo Nordisk Research Centre Oxford will employ up to
100 Novo Nordisk researchers, based in an Oxford University
research centre
* The centre will focus on innovation within early stage
research that has potential to substantially impact future
treatment of type 2 diabetes and its complications.
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.7957 pounds)
($1 = 6.9356 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)