BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 8 Lundbeck CEO Kare Schultz says:
* Not concerned about the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Doesn't think Trump policies can do anything of significance to affect Lundbeck.
* No more layoffs planned as part of Lundbeck's cost cutting programme.
Certain to reach EBIT margin of 25 percent before 2020, says likely to reach the target in 2018.
None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control