WASHINGTON, July 15 U.S. business inventories rose
marginally in May as sales rebounded, adding to a raft of data
that have pointed to a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the
second quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Monday inventories edged up
0.1 percent after rising by a revised 0.2 percent in April.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories
unchanged in May after a previously reported 0.3 percent gain.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Retail inventories, excluding autos - which go into the
calculation of GDP - increased 0.3 percent after rising by the
same margin in April.
Business are being cautious about restocking against the
backdrop of lackluster domestic demand. The report suggested
inventories will be less of a boost to GDP this quarter.
The business inventories report comes in the wake of data
this month showing a sharp widening in the trade deficit, which
prompted economists to slash their second-quarter GDP estimates.
Inventories added more than half a percentage point to
first-quarter GDP growth, which advanced at a 1.8 percent annual
rate. Estimates for growth in the April-June period currently
range as low as a 0.5 percent pace.
Business sales increased 1.1 percent in May after being flat
the prior month. At May's sales pace, it would take 1.29 months
for businesses to clear shelves, down from 1.30 months in April.