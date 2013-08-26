WASHINGTON Aug 26 Orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods recorded their biggest drop in nearly a year
in July and a gauge of planned business spending on capital
goods tumbled, casting a shadow over the economy early in the
third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Monday durable goods orders
dropped 7.3 percent as demand for goods ranging from aircraft to
computers and defense equipment fell. That was the biggest
decline since last August and snapped three consecutive months
of gains
Orders for these goods, which range from toasters to
aircraft, had increased 3.9 percent in June.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected durable goods
orders to fall 4.0 percent.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 3.3
percent, breaking four straight months of gains. It was the
biggest fall since February.
Orders for these so-called core capital goods increased by a
revised 1.3 percent in June.
Economists had expected this category to increase 0.5
percent after a previously reported 0.9 percent gain in June.
The decline in orders for both durable and capital goods
suggested manufacturing will probably not bounce back as quickly
as many economists had expected after hitting a speed bump early
in the year.
That, combined with a slowdown in residential construction
and new home sales, implies the economy might not accelerate
much from the second quarter's 1.7 percent annual pace.
Last month, durable goods orders were held down by a 19.4
percent plunge in bookings for transportation equipment. That
reflected a 52.3 percent drop in orders for civilian aircraft.
Boeing received orders for 90 aircraft in July, down from
287 aircraft the prior month, according to information posted on
its website. Orders for motor vehicles gained 0.5 percent after
rising 0.2 percent the prior month.
Even excluding transportation, demand for long-lasting
manufactured goods was weak almost across the board. Orders
excluding transportation fell 0.6 percent.
There were declines in orders for computers and electronic
products, and electrical equipment, appliances and components
fell. Orders for machinery and primary metals were flat. Orders
for defense capital goods plummeted 21.7 percent in July after
hefty gains in the prior months.