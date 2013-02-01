BRIEF-Federal Bank to consider raising of funds debt securities issue worth up to 40 bln rupees
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Dec Nov Dec'12/11 Total Spending 0.9 0.1 7.8 Private Spending 2.0 0.2 15.0
Residential 2.2 0.6 23.6
Lodging 2.1 -2.8 21.2
Office 2.0 -0.9 25.2
Commercial -0.2 -1.5 6.6
Transportation -3.7 4.9 10.4
Manufacturing 2.5 0.2 -0.2 Public Spending -1.4 -0.1 -5.6
Educational -0.7 0.3 -6.4
Highways/streets 0.7 0.9 -4.6
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Dec Nov Dec'11 Total Spending 885.0 876.9 820.6 Private Spending 614.9 602.9 534.6
Residential 308.2 301.7 249.4
Lodging 11.2 11.0 9.2
Office 28.8 28.2 23.0
Commercial 44.6 44.7 41.9
Transportation 12.3 12.8 11.2
Manufacturing 49.9 48.7 50.0 Public Spending 270.1 274.1 286.1
Educational 65.5 66.0 70.0
Highways/streets 78.5 78.0 82.3
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Nov Oct
Total Spending -0.3 0.7
Private Spending -0.2 0.6
Public Spending -0.4 1.0
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Dec construction spending: +0.6 pct
* Says to consider raising of funds via issue of debt securities worth up to 40 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday withdrawing the country from the Paris climate accord would stave off an economic crisis and protect American jobs - but many American companies seemed to disagree.