March 1 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Jan Dec Nov Oct
Personal Income -3.6 2.6 1.0 unch
Wages/Salaries -0.6 0.7 1.1 -0.2
Disposable Income -4.0 2.7 1.0 unch
Personal Consumption 0.2 0.1 0.4 unch
Durables -0.8 1.0 2.8 -1.1
Nondurables unch -0.3 -1.0 unch
Services 0.4 0.1 0.4 0.2
Saving Rate, pct 2.4 6.4 4.0 3.4
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Jan Dec Nov Oct
Personal Consumption 0.1 0.1 0.5 -0.2
Durables -0.8 1.3 2.9 -1.0
Nondurables 0.3 0.1 0.1 -0.3
Services 0.3 unch 0.3 unch
Disposable Income -4.0 2.7 1.2 -0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2005 dollars
Jan Dec Nov Oct
PCE Price Index unch unch -0.2 0.2
0.0206 -0.0163 -0.1511 0.1530
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 unch 0.1 0.1
0.1471 0.0254 0.0666 0.1457
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 unch -0.2 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 unch unch 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2005 dollars
Jan Dec Nov Oct
PCE Price Index 1.2 1.4 1.5 1.8
Core PCE Price Index 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.5 1.6 1.9
Mkt-based Core Index 1.4 1.4 1.6 1.7
Current Dollars, in billions
Jan Dec Nov Oct
Personal Income 13,440 13,946 13,592 13,452
Wages/Salaries 6,973 7,017 6,967 6,893
Disposable Income 11,923 12,415 12,089 11,968
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Jan Dec Nov Oct
Manufacturing 749 752 747 740
Service Industries 4,596 4,638 4,598 4,536
Government 1,205 1,204 1,203 1,203
Proprietors' Income 1,240 1,233 1,226 1,216
Farm 65 60 61 62
Nonfarm 1,174 1,173 1,165 1,154
Personal Consumption 11,297 11,278 11,264 11,222
Durables 1,263 1,273 1,259 1,225
Nondurables 2,578 2,578 2,584 2,610
Services 7,456 7,428 7,420 7,387
Chained 2005 dollars, in billions
Jan Dec Nov Oct
Personal Consumption 9,710 9,696 9,682 9,632
Durables 1,423 1,434 1,416 1,376
Nondurables 2,106 2,100 2,099 2,097
Services 6,222 6,206 6,208 6,190
Disposable Income 10,249 10,673 10,392 10,272
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Jan. personal income -2.2 pct
U.S. Jan. personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. Jan. core pce price index +0.2 pct