GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks cap 5th month of gains on China relief; sterling slips
* China factory growth steady from April, defies slowdown views
July 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: May April May'13/12 Total Spending 0.5 0.1 5.4 Private Spending unch 0.3 10.6
Residential 1.2 -0.1 23.1
Lodging 1.6 5.3 22.1
Office -1.9 -5.2 4.8
Commercial -1.6 0.2 2.2
Transportation -1.8 0.6 -4.8
Manufacturing -8.1 -1.2 -3.4 Public Spending 1.8 -0.2 -4.7
Educational 0.4 -2.5 -10.5
Highways/streets 0.8 0.4 -7.3
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
May April May'12 Total Spending 874.9 870.3 830.4 Private Spending 605.4 605.7 547.5
Residential 322.3 318.5 261.8
Lodging 13.3 13.1 10.9
Office 27.9 28.4 26.6
Commercial 43.8 44.5 42.8
Transportation 11.0 11.2 11.6
Manufacturing 43.8 47.7 45.3 Public Spending 269.5 264.7 282.8
Educational 60.4 60.1 67.5
Highways/streets 78.3 77.7 84.5
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
April March
Total Spending 0.4 -0.8
Private Spending 1.0 0.1
Public Spending -1.2 -2.9
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. May construction spending: +0.6 pct
SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the world´s largest meatpacker, JBS SA , agreed with Brazilian prosecutors late on Tuesday to pay a 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals.