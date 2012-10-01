GLOBAL MARKETS-Jitters push Treasury yields, dollar to 7-month lows
* Sterling slightly lower before UK election (Adds oil recovery and settled price; updates throughout)
Oct 1 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Aug July Aug'12/11 Total Spending -0.6 -0.4 6.5 Private Spending -0.5 -0.3 12.1
Residential 0.9 -0.1 17.8
Lodging -0.1 2.0 33.7
Office -0.5 0.9 10.0
Commercial -1.3 -0.8 -0.1
Transportation 0.2 3.2 15.0
Manufacturing -0.7 -1.8 6.1 Public Spending -0.8 -0.5 -3.5
Educational -3.4 -0.1 -7.0
Highways/streets -0.6 -1.0 3.6
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Aug July Aug'11 Total Spending 837.1 842.0 786.3 Private Spending 562.2 564.8 501.5
Residential 273.5 271.1 232.2
Lodging 10.8 10.8 8.1
Office 25.5 25.6 23.2
Commercial 42.4 43.0 42.5
Transportation 11.5 11.5 10.0
Manufacturing 46.9 47.3 44.2 Public Spending 274.9 277.2 284.8
Educational 67.0 69.4 72.0
Highways/streets 80.8 81.3 78.0
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
July June
Total Spending -0.9 0.4
Private Spending -1.2 0.6
Public Spending -0.4 unch
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Aug construction spending: +0.5 pct
