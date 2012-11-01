Nov 1 U.S. Labor Department estimates of U.S.
productivity/costs, seasonally adjusted annual percent changes
from prior quarters (2005=100):
Productivity Unit Labor Costs
Q3-P Q2-R Q2-PR Q3-P Q2-R Q2-PR
NonFarm 1.9 1.9 2.2 -0.1 1.7 1.5
Manufacturing -0.4 0.2 0.1 1.5 0.8 0.8
Durable Goods -0.7 4.1 3.7 0.9 -3.5 -3.2
NonDurables -0.1 -4.0 -3.8 3.0 6.3 6.1
Total Business 1.5 1.7 2.5 0.4 1.8 1.2
Nonfin. Corps N/A 1.6 2.1-P N/A 1.2 0.8-P
P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not
Available.
Hourly Compensation
Q3-P Q2-R Q2-PR
NonFarm 1.8 3.6 3.7
Manufacturing 1.2 1.1 0.9
Durable Goods 0.2 0.5 0.4
NonDurables 2.9 2.0 2.0
Total Business 1.9 3.6 3.7
Nonfin. Corps N/A 2.8 2.9-P
P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not
Available.
CHANGE IN NON-FARM PRODUCTIVITY FROM SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO:
Q3'12/11
Productivity 1.5
Output 3.3
Hours 1.8
Hourly Compensation 2.6
Real Hourly Compensation 0.9
Unit Labor Costs 1.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Q3 non-farm productivity +1.6 pct
U.S. Q3 non-farm unit labor costs +1.0 pct