BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
Jan 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: Nov Oct Nov'12/11 Total Spending -0.3 0.7 7.7 Private Spending -0.2 0.6 13.3
Residential 0.4 1.3 19.0
Lodging -1.3 4.8 25.9
Office -0.9 -1.1 16.5
Commercial -0.8 1.3 6.8
Transportation 3.4 3.7 16.2
Manufacturing -1.0 -1.0 5.1 Public Spending -0.4 1.0 -2.6
Educational 0.1 -0.5 -3.4
Highways/streets 0.5 -0.9 -6.0
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
Nov Oct Nov'11 Total Spending 866.0 868.2 804.0 Private Spending 589.8 590.8 520.4
Residential 295.3 294.2 248.2
Lodging 11.0 11.1 8.7
Office 26.3 26.5 22.6
Commercial 44.8 45.1 41.9
Transportation 12.4 11.9 10.6
Manufacturing 47.2 47.7 44.9 Public Spending 276.2 277.4 283.6
Educational 66.8 66.8 69.2
Highways/streets 77.8 77.4 82.8
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Oct Sept
Total Spending 1.4 0.5
Private Spending 1.6 0.8
Public Spending 0.8 -0.1
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Nov construction spending: +0.6 pct
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award