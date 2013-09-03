China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Sept 3 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: July June July'13/12 Total Spending 0.6 unch 5.2 Private Spending 0.9 -0.2 9.5
Residential 0.6 0.4 17.2
Lodging 6.1 -0.1 32.8
Office 1.6 -0.6 4.7
Commercial 1.7 -4.8 2.6
Transportation -1.8 -0.8 3.3
Manufacturing 2.9 unch 0.8 Public Spending -0.3 0.3 -3.7
Educational -1.5 2.6 -11.7
Highways/streets -1.1 -0.6 -3.8
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
July June July'12 Total Spending 900.8 895.7 856.3 Private Spending 631.4 625.6 576.6
Residential 334.6 332.7 285.6
Lodging 14.6 13.7 11.0
Office 29.2 28.8 27.9
Commercial 44.5 43.7 43.3
Transportation 12.1 12.3 11.7
Manufacturing 46.1 44.8 45.7 Public Spending 269.4 270.1 279.7
Educational 62.9 63.8 71.2
Highways/streets 78.0 78.8 81.1
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
June May
Total Spending -0.6 1.3
Private Spending -0.4 1.8
Public Spending -1.1 0.1
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. July construction spending: +0.3 pct
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.