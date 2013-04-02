WASHINGTON Apr 2 U.S. Commerce Department
seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and
unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec
New Orders 3.0 -1.0 1.3
Ex-Transportation 0.3 2.0 -0.1
Ex-Defense 2.4 1.4 -0.2
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 6.7 -6.0 4.4
Durables 5.6 -3.7 3.6
Primary Metals 2.0 -1.4 1.6
General Machinery -2.5 15.8 -3.0
Computers/Electronics -0.5 -5.0 2.7
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 3.3 0.2 -3.3
Transport Equipment 21.8 -17.7 9.9
NonDefense aircraft 95.1 -23.8 -3.2
Defense aircraft 7.7 -65.0 58.5
Ships/boats 9.4 -76.1 212.1
NonDurables 0.8 1.4 -0.6
Computers and related
products 3.5 -14.9 6.2
Motor vehicles/parts 3.9 0.9 0.2
NonDefense Cap 9.6 2.0 1.0
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -3.2 6.7 -0.8
Defense Cap 72.6 -70.8 107.2
Durables Ex-Transport -0.7 3.0 0.8
Durables NonDefense 4.4 1.3 0.3
Unfilled-Durables 0.9 unch 0.7
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec
Total 0.9 0.4 unch
Durables 1.0 -0.7 0.6
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 1.9 -0.7 0.1
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec
Total 0.2 0.6 unch
Computers and related
products -0.5 2.6 -2.9
Motor vehicles and parts -0.4 -0.9 -0.2
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec
New Orders 491.984 477.514 482.418
Ex-Transportation 417.454 416.333 408.041
Ex-Defense 481.911 470.469 464.155
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 168.401 157.888 168.046
Durables 232.189 219.880 228.445
Primary Metals 29.300 28.724 29.118
General Machinery 34.715 35.604 30.742
Computers/Electronics 20.246 20.346 21.412
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.241 9.910 9.891
Transport Equipment 74.530 61.181 74.377
NonDefense aircraft 18.383 9.423 12.361
Defense aircraft 3.019 2.804 8.020
Ships/boats 1.315 1.202 5.022
NonDurables 259.795 257.634 253.973
Computers and related
products 2.390 2.310 2.716
Motor vehicles/parts 46.229 44.474 44.085
NonDefense Cap 80.374 73.359 71.934
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 65.405 67.593 63.346
Defense Cap 8.164 4.730 16.199
Durables Ex-Transport 157.659 158.699 154.068
Durables NonDefense 222.116 212.835 210.182
Unfilled-Durables 999.690 990.391 990.856
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Feb Jan Dec
Total 489.331 484.985 482.840
Durables 229.536 227.351 228.867
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 65.291 64.090 64.546
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Feb Jan Dec
Total 620.009 618.936 615.153
Computers and related
products 3.781 3.799 3.704
Motor vehicles and parts 25.279 25.389 25.609
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Feb Jan
1.27 1.28
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Feb Jan Dec
Factory Orders N/A -2.0 1.3
Durable Goods 5.7 -3.8 3.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. factory orders +2.9 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for February durable goods were issued on
March 26.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.