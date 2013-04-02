WASHINGTON Apr 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec New Orders 3.0 -1.0 1.3 Ex-Transportation 0.3 2.0 -0.1 Ex-Defense 2.4 1.4 -0.2 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 6.7 -6.0 4.4 Durables 5.6 -3.7 3.6 Primary Metals 2.0 -1.4 1.6 General Machinery -2.5 15.8 -3.0 Computers/Electronics -0.5 -5.0 2.7 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 3.3 0.2 -3.3 Transport Equipment 21.8 -17.7 9.9

NonDefense aircraft 95.1 -23.8 -3.2

Defense aircraft 7.7 -65.0 58.5

Ships/boats 9.4 -76.1 212.1 NonDurables 0.8 1.4 -0.6 Computers and related products 3.5 -14.9 6.2 Motor vehicles/parts 3.9 0.9 0.2 NonDefense Cap 9.6 2.0 1.0 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -3.2 6.7 -0.8 Defense Cap 72.6 -70.8 107.2 Durables Ex-Transport -0.7 3.0 0.8 Durables NonDefense 4.4 1.3 0.3 Unfilled-Durables 0.9 unch 0.7 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec Total 0.9 0.4 unch Durables 1.0 -0.7 0.6 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 1.9 -0.7 0.1 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Feb Jan Dec Total 0.2 0.6 unch Computers and related products -0.5 2.6 -2.9 Motor vehicles and parts -0.4 -0.9 -0.2 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Feb Jan Dec New Orders 491.984 477.514 482.418 Ex-Transportation 417.454 416.333 408.041 Ex-Defense 481.911 470.469 464.155 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 168.401 157.888 168.046 Durables 232.189 219.880 228.445 Primary Metals 29.300 28.724 29.118 General Machinery 34.715 35.604 30.742 Computers/Electronics 20.246 20.346 21.412 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.241 9.910 9.891 Transport Equipment 74.530 61.181 74.377

NonDefense aircraft 18.383 9.423 12.361

Defense aircraft 3.019 2.804 8.020

Ships/boats 1.315 1.202 5.022 NonDurables 259.795 257.634 253.973 Computers and related products 2.390 2.310 2.716 Motor vehicles/parts 46.229 44.474 44.085 NonDefense Cap 80.374 73.359 71.934 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 65.405 67.593 63.346 Defense Cap 8.164 4.730 16.199 Durables Ex-Transport 157.659 158.699 154.068 Durables NonDefense 222.116 212.835 210.182 Unfilled-Durables 999.690 990.391 990.856 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Feb Jan Dec Total 489.331 484.985 482.840 Durables 229.536 227.351 228.867 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 65.291 64.090 64.546 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Feb Jan Dec Total 620.009 618.936 615.153 Computers and related products 3.781 3.799 3.704 Motor vehicles and parts 25.279 25.389 25.609 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Feb Jan

1.27 1.28

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Feb Jan Dec

Factory Orders N/A -2.0 1.3

Durable Goods 5.7 -3.8 3.6

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. factory orders +2.9 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for February durable goods were issued on March 26.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.