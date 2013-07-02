July 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: May April March
New Orders 2.1 1.3 -4.7
Ex-Transportation 0.6 0.2 -2.8
Ex-Defense 2.0 0.8 -4.0
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 5.0 4.8 -8.0
Durables 3.7 3.6 -5.9
Primary Metals 0.8 2.3 -5.5
General Machinery 0.7 1.2 -1.5
Computers/Electronics 2.4 4.6 -0.6
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 1.7 0.1 -0.2
Transport Equipment 10.9 8.0 -15.0
NonDefense aircraft 50.8 18.4 -43.3
Defense aircraft 3.7 42.8 -7.5
Ships/boats 50.8 27.0 25.2
NonDurables 0.7 -0.7 -3.5
Computers and related
products 0.8 -3.7 -0.4
Motor vehicles/parts -1.4 2.3 0.1
NonDefense Cap 9.7 3.5 -8.9
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 1.5 1.2 1.1
Defense Cap 13.7 29.9 -39.1
Durables Ex-Transport 0.5 1.8 -1.6
Durables NonDefense 3.5 2.6 -4.5
Unfilled-Durables 0.8 0.3 -0.6
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: May April March
Total 1.0 -0.7 -1.5
Durables 1.3 -0.6 0.9
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 1.9 -2.1 0.6
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: May April March
Total unch 0.1 unch
Computers and related
products 4.4 5.1 -4.8
Motor vehicles and parts -0.3 0.1 -1.5
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: May April March
New Orders 484.983 475.035 469.135
Ex-Transportation 410.442 407.806 406.901
Ex-Defense 474.440 465.156 461.658
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 170.011 161.842 154.464
Durables 231.164 223.003 215.267
Primary Metals 25.518 25.307 24.731
General Machinery 34.622 34.396 33.982
Computers/Electronics 22.067 21.541 20.595
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.531 10.358 10.351
Transport Equipment 74.541 67.229 62.234
NonDefense aircraft 18.613 12.346 10.431
Defense aircraft 4.257 4.106 2.875
Ships/boats 2.435 1.615 1.272
NonDurables 253.819 252.032 253.868
Computers and related
products 2.382 2.362 2.454
Motor vehicles/parts 44.492 45.127 44.109
NonDefense Cap 83.762 76.374 73.795
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 68.536 67.531 66.734
Defense Cap 8.451 7.433 5.722
Durables Ex-Transport 156.623 155.774 153.033
Durables NonDefense 220.621 213.124 207.790
Unfilled-Durables 1004.784 996.628 993.372
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: May April March
Total 483.579 478.947 482.210
Durables 229.760 226.915 228.342
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 66.398 65.164 66.592
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: May April March
Total 627.817 627.523 626.838
Computers and related
products 4.567 4.373 4.161
Motor vehicles and parts 25.117 25.205 25.178
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: May April
1.30 1.31
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
May Apr Mar
Factory Orders N/A 1.0 -4.7
Durable Goods 3.6 3.6 -5.9
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. May factory orders +2.0 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for May durable goods were issued on June 25.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.