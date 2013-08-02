Aug 2 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
June May Apr
Personal Income 0.3 0.4 0.0
Wages/Salaries 0.5 0.3 0.1
Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 -0.1
Personal Consumption 0.5 0.2 -0.2
Durables 0.8 0.6 0.4
Nondurables 1.3 0.4 -1.4
Services 0.2 0.0 0.1
Saving Rate, pct 4.4 4.6 4.4
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
June May Apr
Personal Consumption 0.1 0.1 0.1
Durables 0.9 0.6 0.7
Nondurables 0.2 0.6 -0.2
Services 0.0 -0.2 0.1
Disposable Income -0.1 0.2 0.2
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
June May Apr
PCE Price Index 0.4 0.1 -0.3
Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.1 0.0
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.4 0.1 -0.3
Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.1 -0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
June May Apr
PCE Price Index 1.3 1.1 0.9
Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.2 1.2
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.0 0.8
Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
June May Apr
Personal Income 14,103 14,058 14,008
Wages/Salaries 7,122 7,084 7,065
Disposable Income 12,428 12,395 12,356
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
June May Apr
Manufacturing 754 750 748
Service Industries 4,729 4,697 4,682
Government 1,194 1,195 1,194
Proprietors' Income 1,315 1,337 1,353
Farm 97 121 145
Nonfarm 1,218 1,216 1,208
Personal Consumption 11,476 11,417 11,398
Durables 1,268 1,257 1,250
Nondurables 2,619 2,586 2,574
Services 7,589 7,574 7,573
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
June May Apr
Personal Consumption 10,702 10,689 10,681
Durables 1,335 1,323 1,315
Nondurables 2,341 2,337 2,323
Services 7,042 7,043 7,058
Disposable Income 11,590 11,604 11,580
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. June personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. June personal spending +0.5 pct
U.S. June core pce price index +0.1 pct
NOTE:
The June report reflects results of the annual benchmark
revision of the national income and product accounts in the
gross domestic product (GDP) report released on July 31.
As with the GDP report, the base year also changes to 2009
from 2005 for personal income and its components.