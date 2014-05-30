May 30 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Personal Income 0.3 0.5 0.4 0.3
Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.6 0.3 0.4
Disposable Income 0.3 0.5 0.4 0.4
Personal Consumption -0.1 1.0 0.6 0.2
Durables -0.5 3.6 1.3 -0.9
Nondurables 0.1 0.4 1.0 -1.1
Services -0.1 0.8 0.3 0.7
Saving Rate, pct 4.0 3.6 4.1 4.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Personal Consumption -0.3 0.8 0.5 unch
Durables -0.5 3.7 1.5 -0.8
Nondurables -0.3 0.5 1.0 -1.1
Services -0.2 0.5 0.2 0.6
Disposable Income 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan
PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1
0.1950 0.1870 0.0658 0.1030
Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1
0.1721 0.1781 0.0844 0.0948
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Apr Mar Feb Jan
PCE Price Index 1.6 1.1 0.9 1.2
Core PCE Price Index 1.4 1.2 1.1 1.1
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.6 1.0 0.7 1.1
Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.1 1.0 1.0
Current Dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Personal Income 14,530 14,487 14,410 14,355
Wages/Salaries 7,348 7,330 7,284 7,262
Disposable Income 12,823 12,778 12,713 12,666
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Manufacturing 763 764 756 755
Service Industries 4,911 4,895 4,860 4,847
Government 1,207 1,206 1,205 1,202
Proprietors' Income 1,377 1,371 1,366 1,362
Farm 102 99 100 100
Nonfarm 1,275 1,272 1,266 1,262
Personal Consumption 11,884 11,892 11,775 11,710
Durables 1,301 1,308 1,262 1,247
Nondurables 2,680 2,676 2,666 2,640
Services 7,903 7,908 7,847 7,823
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Apr Mar Feb Jan
Personal Consumption 10,962 10,991 10,903 10,850
Durables 1,395 1,402 1,353 1,333
Nondurables 2,377 2,383 2,372 2,348
Services 7,211 7,226 7,193 7,182
Disposable Income 11,828 11,810 11,772 11,736
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. April personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. April personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. April core pce price index +0.2 pct