Aug 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: June May Apr
New Orders 1.5 3.0 1.3
Ex-Transportation -0.4 1.0 0.2
Ex-Defense 1.0 2.7 0.8
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 5.3 7.4 4.8
Durables 3.9 5.5 3.6
Primary Metals -1.5 2.3 2.3
General Machinery 2.6 0.5 1.2
Computers/Electronics -1.7 3.2 4.6
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -1.8 3.4 0.1
Transport Equipment 12.0 15.1 8.0
NonDefense aircraft 32.1 67.6 18.4
Defense aircraft 18.7 4.8 42.8
Ships/boats 25.9 55.3 27.0
NonDurables -0.6 0.8 -0.7
Computers and related
products 1.2 -1.2 -3.7
Motor vehicles/parts 0.8 -0.9 2.3
NonDefense Cap 6.4 12.8 3.5
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.9 2.1 1.2
Defense Cap 29.2 22.9 29.9
Durables Ex-Transport -0.1 1.3 1.8
Durables NonDefense 2.8 5.1 2.6
Unfilled-Durables 2.1 1.2 0.3
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: June May Apr
Total -0.4 1.0 -0.7
Durables -0.2 1.3 -0.6
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.9 2.0 -2.1
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: June May Apr
Total 0.1 -0.1 0.1
Computers and related
products 2.5 5.8 5.1
Motor vehicles and parts -0.3 -0.3 0.1
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: June May Apr
New Orders 496.666 489.105 475.035
Ex-Transportation 410.020 411.739 407.806
Ex-Defense 482.673 477.895 465.156
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 183.000 173.760 161.842
Durables 244.231 235.162 223.003
Primary Metals 25.506 25.893 25.307
General Machinery 35.486 34.578 34.396
Computers/Electronics 21.859 22.236 21.541
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 10.516 10.707 10.358
Transport Equipment 86.646 77.366 67.229
NonDefense aircraft 27.342 20.697 12.346
Defense aircraft 5.107 4.303 4.106
Ships/boats 3.158 2.508 1.615
NonDurables 252.435 253.943 252.032
Computers and related
products 2.360 2.333 2.362
Motor vehicles/parts 45.052 44.712 45.127
NonDefense Cap 91.680 86.132 76.374
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 69.605 68.955 67.531
Defense Cap 11.796 9.132 7.433
Unfilled-Durables 1029.916 1008.418 996.628
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: June May Apr
Total 481.808 483.821 478.947
Durables 229.373 229.878 226.915
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 65.879 66.493 65.164
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: June May April
Total 627.665 626.936 627.523
Computers and related
products 4.741 4.626 4.373
Motor vehicles and parts 25.047 25.117 25.205
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: June May
1.30 1.30
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Jun May Apr
Factory Orders N/A 2.1 1.3
Durable Goods 4.2 5.2 3.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. June factory orders +2.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for June durable goods were issued on July
25.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.