Nov 2 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) in Nonfarm Payrolls 171 148 114 192 142 Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.9 7.8 7.8 8.1 8.1 Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.4 34.4 Manufacturing Hours 40.5 40.6 40.6 40.5 40.5 Overtime Hours 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.58 23.59 23.58 23.52 23.51

Pct change 0.0 0.3 Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 33.6 33.7 33.7 33.6 33.7 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.79 19.80 19.81 19.75 19.76

Pct change -0.1 0.3 Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Oct Sept (Prev) Aug (Prev) Total Private 184 128 104 134 97 Goods-Producing 21 -13 -10 -14 -22 Construction 17 2 5 3 1 Manufacturing 13 -14 -16 -13 -22 Service-Providing 163 141 114 148 119 Wholesale Trade 6.5 -3.0 -1.6 7.3 7.0 Retail 36.4 27.3 9.4 18.1 8.3 Transp/warehousing 2.2 7.2 17.1 7.3 7.7 Information 1 -9 -6 -3 1 Financial activities 4 14 13 7 7 Professional/business 51 8 13 24 19 Temporary help svs 13.6 -11.8 -2.0 2.8 0.1 Leisure/hospitality 28 36 11 49 38 Government -13 20 10 58 45 Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Oct Sept Aug Total Private (pct change) 0.1 0.1 Manufacturing (pct change) -0.1 0.1 Total Private (index) 96.3 96.2 96.1 Manufacturing (index) 87.2 87.3 87.2 Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Oct Sept Aug Workforce 578 418 -368 Employed 410 873 -119 Unemployed 170 -456 -250

Oct Sept Aug U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.6 14.7 14.7 Jobless duration 27 weeks or more (1,000s) 5,002 4,844 5,033

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Oct:

Nonfarm payrolls +125,000

Private payrolls: +125,000

Factory payrolls: -4,000

Jobless rate: 7.9 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.