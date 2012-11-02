Nov 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
New Orders 4.8 -5.1 2.6
Ex-Transportation 1.4 0.7 0.7
Ex-Defense 4.4 -4.5 3.2
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 13.9 -16.4 3.4
Durables 9.8 -13.1 3.3
Primary Metals 3.9 -2.5 2.2
General Machinery 9.2 -6.1 -6.1
Computers/Electronics -1.1 -4.0 -2.1
Electrical Equipment
Appliances -3.6 2.6 -2.2
Transport Equipment 31.3 -33.7 13.2
NonDefense aircraft 2649.7 -97.2 51.1
Defense aircraft 27.2 -1.4 -11.4
Ships/boats 28.1 -45.0 -28.8
NonDurables 1.0 2.2 1.9
Computers and related
products 3.2 -4.4 0.3
Motor vehicles/parts -0.7 -11.7 12.3
NonDefense Cap 23.9 -23.9 4.4
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 0.2 0.3 -5.6
Defense Cap 42.8 -40.0 -14.3
Durables Ex-Transport 2.0 -2.0 -1.4
Durables NonDefense 9.1 -12.3 4.7
Unfilled-Durables 0.2 -1.7 0.7
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
Total 0.9 -0.2 1.9
Durables 0.8 -2.9 1.8
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.2 -1.1 -1.6
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
Total 0.6 0.6 0.6
Computers and related
products -3.3 -1.5 2.1
Motor vehicles and parts 0.2 0.9 1.3
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July
New Orders 475.386 453.411 477.711
Ex-Transportation 405.950 400.540 397.922
Ex-Defense 464.175 444.507 465.525
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 158.937 139.495 166.941
Durables 218.224 198.693 228.588
Primary Metals 27.968 26.908 27.588
General Machinery 30.345 27.778 29.584
Computers/Electronics 20.201 20.428 21.280
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 9.465 9.815 9.566
Transport Equipment 69.436 52.871 79.789
NonDefense aircraft 14.656 0.533 19.199
Defense aircraft 5.711 4.490 4.556
Ships/boats 1.725 1.347 2.447
NonDurables 257.162 254.718 249.123
Computers and related
products 2.811 2.724 2.850
Motor vehicles/parts 43.206 43.497 49.235
NonDefense Cap 71.535 57.756 75.941
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 60.410 60.305 60.113
Defense Cap 8.720 6.105 10.180
Durables Ex-Transport 148.788 145.822 148.799
Durables NonDefense 207.013 189.789 216.402
Unfilled-Durables 981.010 979.304 995.852
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July
Total 481.251 477.115 478.169
Durables 224.089 222.397 229.046
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 62.957 63.065 63.787
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Sept Aug July
Total 615.698 611.959 608.099
Computers and related
products 3.808 3.939 4.000
Motor vehicles and parts 25.214 25.155 24.927
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Sept Aug
1.28 1.28
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Sept Aug July
Factory Orders N/A -5.2 2.6
Durable Goods 9.9 -13.1 3.3
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Sept factory orders +4.6 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for September durable goods were issued on
Oct. 25.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.