Jan 3 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

12/29/12 372,000 360,000 N/A N/A

12/22/12 362,000-R 359,750-R 3,245,000 2.5

12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,201,000-R 2.5

12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5

12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5

11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000 2.5

11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6

11/10/12 451,000 386,750 3,359,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Dec. 22 from 350,000

Four-Week Average: Dec. 22 from 356,750

Continued Claims: Dec. 15 from 3,206,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 21 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Ohio 8,795

Michigan 6,641

Pennsylvania 5,530

Kentucky 4,745

Massachusetts 4,330

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, the latest period for which data are available:

California -11,789

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 495,588 DEC 29 WEEK FROM 455,129 PRIOR WEEK