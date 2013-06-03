BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
June 3 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted annual rates of construction spending, with comparisons: PERCENT CHANGE: April March April'13/12 Total Spending 0.4 -0.8 4.3 Private Spending 1.0 0.1 9.0
Residential -0.1 1.4 18.8
Lodging 0.2 4.7 20.7
Office -2.1 2.2 16.5
Commercial 0.2 -2.9 3.0
Transportation 1.5 -0.4 0.8
Manufacturing -2.6 0.7 2.2 Public Spending -1.2 -2.9 -5.1
Educational -4.4 -5.5 -12.7
Highways/streets 0.5 -2.2 -3.4
BILLIONS OF U.S. DOLLARS:
April March April'12 Total Spending 860.8 857.7 825.1 Private Spending 602.0 595.9 552.3
Residential 301.9 302.2 254.1
Lodging 12.4 12.4 10.3
Office 28.3 28.9 24.3
Commercial 44.7 44.6 43.4
Transportation 10.8 10.7 10.7
Manufacturing 48.9 50.2 47.9 Public Spending 258.8 261.8 272.8
Educational 58.7 61.4 67.3
Highways/streets 76.7 76.2 79.4
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PCT CHANGES:
Mar Feb
Total Spending -1.7 1.5
Private Spending -0.6 1.5
Public Spending -4.1 1.5
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. April construction spending: +0.8 pct
JOHANNESBURG, April 10 South Africa's bourse said on Monday it was investigating certain trades in the hours before former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an international investor roadshow, days before he was dismissed from the government.