July 3 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12
Balance -45.03 -40.15 -208.83 -46.25 -235.82
Exports 187.06 187.56 933.64 184.22 916.53
Imports 232.09 227.71 1,142.47 230.46 1,152.35
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
May April May13/12
Exports -0.3 1.3 1.5
Imports 1.9 2.4 0.7
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12
Goods -63.44 -58.41 -300.99 -63.39 -320.68
Services 18.42 18.26 92.15 17.14 84.86
EXPORTS May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12
Goods 130.25 131.13 652.36 130.18 647.98
Services 56.81 56.44 281.29 54.04 268.55
IMPORTS May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12
Goods 193.70 189.53 953.34 193.56 968.66
Services 38.39 38.18 189.13 36.90 183.69
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12
Balance -62.35 -57.29 -294.79 -62.20 -315.55
Petroleum -20.77 -19.73 -106.85 -24.79 -135.42
Nonpetrol -41.58 -37.56 -187.94 -37.42 -180.13
Net Adjusts. -1.10 -1.11 -6.20 -1.19 -5.13
Exports 129.06 130.04 647.38 129.10 641.37
Imports 191.41 187.34 942.17 191.30 956.93
Petroleum 30.94 29.63 156.86 34.85 185.41
Nonpetrol 160.47 157.70 785.32 156.45 771.52
Net Adjusts. 2.29 2.20 11.17 2.26 11.73
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12
Capital Goods 44,759 43,942 219,543 44,224 219,011
Autos/Parts 13,060 12,740 62,446 12,202 60,810
Civ.Aircraft 5,115 3,750 20,463 N/A 17,959
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12
Capital Goods 45,694 45,348 227,572 46,783 229,262
Autos/Parts 25,974 25,186 123,982 24,626 121,765
Civ.Aircraft 1,136 925 5,006 N/A 3,532
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS May April Jan-May13 Jan-May12
Agricultural 10,352 10,571 58,117 57,089
Manufacturing 101,352 97,580 486,244 481,365
Advanced Tech. 26,941 24,698 126,587 122,840
IMPORTS May April Jan-May13 Jan-May12
Agricultural 9,417 9,550 45,689 44,665
Manufacturing 158,563 153,292 741,956 733,289
Advanced Tech. 34,120 32,573 157,150 157,850
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
May
Canada 0.8
Mexico -3.3
EU 6.4
China -2.3
Japan 14.6
South/Central
America 3.7
Brazil 1.7
OPEC 3.7
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
May
Canada -0.9
Mexico 0.9
EU -0.8
China 10.7
Japan -6.7
South/Central
America 6.7
Brazil 18.1
OPEC -0.5
TRADE BALANCE May April Jan-May13 May12 Jan-May12
Canada -1,890 -2,346 -13,887 -1,676 -15,185
Mexico -5,300 -4,433 -22,851 -6,379 -28,173
EU -10,822 -12,429 -50,549 -10,597 -43,724
China -27,860 -24,110 -121,056 -25,979 -117,524
Japan -5,405 -6,942 -30,925 -6,427 -33,011
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 488 -342 5,749 284 6,570
South Korea -2,458 -2,380 -9,440 -1,980 -6,110
Taiwan -1,237 -1,166 -4,471 -1,336 -5,549
South/Central
America 501 875 7,639 790 -569
Brazil 852 1,188 6,319 994 2,959
OPEC -6,293 -6,613 -27,394 -11,240 -48,349
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports
(unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
May April May12
311.4 295.9 330.0
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in
billions of dollars):
May April May12
30.84 29.65 36.21
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
May April May12
96.84 97.82 108.06
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$40.1 bln U.S. May trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available