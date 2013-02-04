Feb 4 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct New Orders 1.8 -0.3 0.8 Ex-Transportation 0.2 -0.2 1.0 Ex-Defense 0.3 -0.3 0.8 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 5.6 -0.1 2.0 Durables 4.3 0.6 1.1 Primary Metals 3.2 unch 2.4 General Machinery -1.1 2.3 3.5 Computers/Electronics 4.1 0.8 1.8 Electrical Equipment

Appliances -3.1 2.7 5.5 Transport Equipment 11.7 -0.7 -0.6

NonDefense aircraft 10.1 -12.8 0.2

Defense aircraft 56.4 -10.7 -4.3

Ships/boats 203.0 -4.6 7.8 NonDurables -0.3 -1.0 0.5 Computers and related products 6.2 5.5 -10.9 Motor vehicles/parts 0.3 3.1 -0.1 NonDefense Cap 3.3 -2.2 2.6 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft -0.3 3.3 3.0 Defense Cap 110.3 2.8 -9.3 Durables Ex-Transport 1.0 1.2 1.8 Durables NonDefense 0.9 0.5 1.2 Unfilled-Durables 0.8 unch 0.3 SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total 0.4 0.3 0.3 Durables 1.1 1.8 unch NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 0.2 2.2 0.4 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Dec Nov Oct Total 0.1 unch unch Computers and related products -2.2 -1.6 1.9 Motor vehicles and parts 1.0 0.4 1.1 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Dec Nov Oct New Orders 484.760 476.116 477.438 Ex-Transportation 409.151 408.439 409.267 Ex-Defense 466.255 465.055 466.604 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 169.996 160.981 161.073 Durables 229.984 220.556 219.202 Primary Metals 29.554 28.650 28.645 General Machinery 31.343 31.694 30.976 Computers/Electronics 21.696 20.848 20.685 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 9.913 10.231 9.966 Transport Equipment 75.609 67.677 68.171

NonDefense aircraft 14.062 12.770 14.652

Defense aircraft 7.914 5.060 5.669

Ships/boats 4.875 1.609 1.686 NonDurables 254.776 255.560 258.236 Computers and related products 2.716 2.557 2.423 Motor vehicles/parts 44.134 44.015 42.692 NonDefense Cap 73.591 71.229 72.800 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 63.646 63.846 61.830 Defense Cap 16.439 7.818 7.606 Durables Ex-Transport 154.375 152.879 151.031 Durables NonDefense 211.479 209.495 208.368 Unfilled-Durables 991.736 983.846 983.406 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct Total 484.856 483.057 481.734 Durables 230.080 227.497 223.498 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 64.582 64.459 63.074 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Dec Nov Oct Total 615.463 614.983 615.204 Computers and related products 3.732 3.815 3.878 Motor vehicles and parts 25.916 25.658 25.560 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Dec Nov

1.27 1.27

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Dec Nov Oct

Factory Orders N/A unch 0.8

Durable Goods 4.6 0.7 1.1

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec factory orders +2.2 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for December durable goods were issued on Jan. 28.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.