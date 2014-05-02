May 2 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders. ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan New Orders 1.1 1.5 -1.0 Ex-Transportation 0.6 0.7 -0.1 Ex-Defense 0.7 1.4 -1.3 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 3.9 2.3 -1.0 Durables 2.9 2.3 -1.4 Primary Metals 1.9 2.2 -1.8 General Machinery 2.7 -0.6 -1.3 Computers/Electronics 5.3 1.4 3.1 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 4.0 -0.9 -4.0 Transport Equipment 4.0 6.8 -6.2

NonDefense aircraft 8.4 12.5 -22.1

Defense aircraft -5.8 17.2 17.2

Ships/boats 89.5 44.7 -27.8 NonDurables -0.6 0.9 -0.7 Computers and related products 1.7 -1.6 -8.4 Motor vehicles/parts 0.6 4.4 -2.0 NonDefense Cap 8.2 -2.6 -5.3 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 3.5 -0.9 0.8 Defense Cap 21.5 9.1 17.7 Durables Ex-Transport 2.4 0.4 0.9 Durables NonDefense 2.2 2.0 -2.0 Unfilled-Durables 0.6 0.3 unch SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total 0.3 0.9 -0.7 Durables 1.2 1.0 -0.6 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 1.5 0.8 -1.5 INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total 0.1 0.7 0.2 Computers and related products 1.8 -0.4 -1.9 Motor vehicles and parts 1.1 1.3 2.6 ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan New Orders 493.933 488.650 481.320 Ex-Transportation 419.744 417.331 414.538 Ex-Defense 482.297 478.953 472.477 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 172.920 166.459 162.670 Durables 236.039 229.319 224.229 Primary Metals 26.581 26.075 25.525 General Machinery 37.104 36.145 36.377 Computers/Electronics 22.319 21.202 20.919 Electrical Equipment

Appliances 10.640 10.226 10.315 Transport Equipment 74.189 71.319 66.782

NonDefense aircraft 16.135 14.879 13.228

Defense aircraft 4.162 4.416 3.767

Ships/boats 3.467 1.830 1.265 NonDurables 257.894 259.331 257.091 Computers and related products 2.244 2.207 2.242 Motor vehicles/parts 46.218 45.952 44.007 NonDefense Cap 81.458 75.276 77.312 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 69.996 67.660 68.295 Defense Cap 9.304 7.659 7.019 Durables Ex-Transport 161.850 158.000 157.447 Durables NonDefense 224.403 219.622 215.386 Unfilled-Durables 1069.255 1062.399 1059.604 SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan Total 494.944 493.558 488.957 Durables 237.050 234.227 231.866 NonDefense Cap ex aircraft 68.054 67.053 66.514 INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: March Feb Jan Total 643.067 642.492 637.904 Computers and related products 4.696 4.612 4.630 Motor vehicles and parts 26.518 26.230 25.887 INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: March Feb

1.30 1.30

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Mar Feb Jan

Factory Orders N/A 1.6 -1.0

Durable Goods 2.6 2.1 -1.4

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March factory orders +1.4 pct

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

N/A - not available

Initial orders for March durable goods were issued on April 24.

The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed separately.

The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of shipments.

General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm, construction, mining and metalworking.