June 4 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12 Balance -40.29 -37.13 -163.95 -46.63 -189.57 Exports 187.40 185.21 746.42 184.27 732.31 Imports 227.70 222.34 910.37 230.89 921.89

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

April March April13/12 Exports 1.2 -1.0 1.7 Imports 2.4 -3.7 -1.4

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12 Goods -58.62 -55.40 -237.76 -63.69 -257.29 Services 18.33 18.27 73.81 17.06 67.72 EXPORTS April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12 Goods 131.09 129.26 522.06 130.25 517.81 Services 56.32 55.95 224.36 54.02 214.51 IMPORTS April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12 Goods 189.71 184.66 759.82 193.94 775.10 Services 37.99 37.68 150.56 36.96 146.79

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12 Balance -57.53 -54.17 -232.68 -62.91 -253.35

Petroleum -19.72 -20.46 -86.08 -26.98 -110.64

Nonpetrol -37.81 -33.71 -146.61 -35.94 -142.71

Net Adjusts. -1.09 -1.23 -5.08 -0.78 -3.94 Exports 130.00 128.32 518.27 128.76 512.28 Imports 187.53 182.49 750.96 191.68 765.63

Petroleum 29.57 30.09 125.86 37.41 150.56

Nonpetrol 157.95 152.39 625.10 154.27 615.07

Net Adjusts. 2.18 2.18 8.86 2.26 9.47

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12 Capital Goods 43,977 43,092 174,820 43,455 174,787 Autos/Parts 12,773 12,187 49,418 12,214 48,608 Civ.Aircraft 3,750 3,884 15,348 N/A 14,411 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12 Capital Goods 45,296 44,254 181,826 45,625 182,479 Autos/Parts 25,487 24,207 98,309 24,144 97,139 Civ.Aircraft 845 1,278 3,790 N/A 2,679 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS April March Jan-Apr13 Jan-Apr12 Agricultural 10,571 11,680 47,765 45,979 Manufacturing 97,580 103,532 384,891 381,454 Advanced Tech. 24,698 27,939 99,646 97,807 IMPORTS April March Jan-Apr13 Jan-Apr12 Agricultural 9,550 9,473 36,272 35,727 Manufacturing 153,292 145,981 583,394 577,334 Advanced Tech. 32,573 31,348 123,030 124,133

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

April Canada 0.6 Mexico 10.7 EU -7.9 China -4.7 Japan -9.3 South/Central America -8.6 Brazil -9.4 OPEC -15.5

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

April Canada 1.0 Mexico 4.7 EU 2.2 China 21.2 Japan -1.1 South/Central America 1.8 Brazil 8.4 OPEC 6.7 TRADE BALANCE April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12 Canada -2,432 -2,308 -12,084 -3,280 -13,509 Mexico -4,433 -5,263 -17,551 -5,533 -21,794 EU -12,429 -9,894 -39,727 -8,938 -33,126 China -24,110 -17,886 -93,196 -24,546 -91,545 Japan -6,942 -6,555 -25,520 -6,277 -26,584 Newly Industrial- ized Countries -342 2,676 5,260 967 6,286 South Korea -2,380 -1,299 -6,982 -1,778 -4,130 Taiwan -1,166 -660 -3,234 -1,350 -4,213 South/Central America 875 2,467 7,138 520 -1,359 Brazil 1,188 1,708 5,467 732 1,965 OPEC -6,613 -4,503 -21,102 -11,459 -37,109 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

April March Apr12

295.9 280.3 325.6 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

April March Apr12

29.65 28.17 36.48 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

April March Apr12

97.82 96.95 109.69

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$41.0 bln U.S. April trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available