June 4 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12
Balance -40.29 -37.13 -163.95 -46.63 -189.57
Exports 187.40 185.21 746.42 184.27 732.31
Imports 227.70 222.34 910.37 230.89 921.89
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
April March April13/12
Exports 1.2 -1.0 1.7
Imports 2.4 -3.7 -1.4
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12
Goods -58.62 -55.40 -237.76 -63.69 -257.29
Services 18.33 18.27 73.81 17.06 67.72
EXPORTS April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12
Goods 131.09 129.26 522.06 130.25 517.81
Services 56.32 55.95 224.36 54.02 214.51
IMPORTS April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12
Goods 189.71 184.66 759.82 193.94 775.10
Services 37.99 37.68 150.56 36.96 146.79
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12
Balance -57.53 -54.17 -232.68 -62.91 -253.35
Petroleum -19.72 -20.46 -86.08 -26.98 -110.64
Nonpetrol -37.81 -33.71 -146.61 -35.94 -142.71
Net Adjusts. -1.09 -1.23 -5.08 -0.78 -3.94
Exports 130.00 128.32 518.27 128.76 512.28
Imports 187.53 182.49 750.96 191.68 765.63
Petroleum 29.57 30.09 125.86 37.41 150.56
Nonpetrol 157.95 152.39 625.10 154.27 615.07
Net Adjusts. 2.18 2.18 8.86 2.26 9.47
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12
Capital Goods 43,977 43,092 174,820 43,455 174,787
Autos/Parts 12,773 12,187 49,418 12,214 48,608
Civ.Aircraft 3,750 3,884 15,348 N/A 14,411
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12
Capital Goods 45,296 44,254 181,826 45,625 182,479
Autos/Parts 25,487 24,207 98,309 24,144 97,139
Civ.Aircraft 845 1,278 3,790 N/A 2,679
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS April March Jan-Apr13 Jan-Apr12
Agricultural 10,571 11,680 47,765 45,979
Manufacturing 97,580 103,532 384,891 381,454
Advanced Tech. 24,698 27,939 99,646 97,807
IMPORTS April March Jan-Apr13 Jan-Apr12
Agricultural 9,550 9,473 36,272 35,727
Manufacturing 153,292 145,981 583,394 577,334
Advanced Tech. 32,573 31,348 123,030 124,133
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
April
Canada 0.6
Mexico 10.7
EU -7.9
China -4.7
Japan -9.3
South/Central
America -8.6
Brazil -9.4
OPEC -15.5
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
April
Canada 1.0
Mexico 4.7
EU 2.2
China 21.2
Japan -1.1
South/Central
America 1.8
Brazil 8.4
OPEC 6.7
TRADE BALANCE April March Jan-Apr13 Apr12 Jan-Apr12
Canada -2,432 -2,308 -12,084 -3,280 -13,509
Mexico -4,433 -5,263 -17,551 -5,533 -21,794
EU -12,429 -9,894 -39,727 -8,938 -33,126
China -24,110 -17,886 -93,196 -24,546 -91,545
Japan -6,942 -6,555 -25,520 -6,277 -26,584
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries -342 2,676 5,260 967 6,286
South Korea -2,380 -1,299 -6,982 -1,778 -4,130
Taiwan -1,166 -660 -3,234 -1,350 -4,213
South/Central
America 875 2,467 7,138 520 -1,359
Brazil 1,188 1,708 5,467 732 1,965
OPEC -6,613 -4,503 -21,102 -11,459 -37,109
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports
(unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
April March Apr12
295.9 280.3 325.6
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in
billions of dollars):
April March Apr12
29.65 28.17 36.48
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
April March Apr12
97.82 96.95 109.69
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
$41.0 bln U.S. April trade deficit
NOTES:
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available