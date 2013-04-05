April 5 Commerce Department report of U.S.
international trade.
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).
Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12
Balance -42.96 -44.46 -87.42 -44.59 -96.87
Exports 185.96 184.40 370.36 180.17 358.79
Imports 228.92 228.86 457.79 224.75 455.66
Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis,
(seasonally adjusted percent changes).
Feb Jan Feb13/12
Exports 0.8 -1.2 3.2
Imports unch 1.8 1.9
Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally
adjusted, in billions of dollars).
TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12
Goods -60.22 -61.70 -121.92 -60.10 -127.01
Services 17.26 17.24 34.50 15.52 30.14
EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12
Goods 132.19 130.85 263.04 128.22 255.98
Services 53.78 53.55 107.33 51.95 102.81
IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12
Goods 192.41 192.55 384.96 188.32 382.99
Services 36.51 36.31 72.83 36.43 72.67
Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted.
Billions of dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12
Balance -59.51 -61.30 -120.81 -59.57 -125.62
Petroleum -21.21 -24.33 -45.53 -25.90 -55.75
Nonpetrol -38.30 -36.97 -75.27 -33.67 -69.86
Net Adjusts. -0.71 -0.40 -1.11 -0.53 -1.40
Exports 130.66 129.36 260.02 126.69 253.02
Imports 190.17 190.66 380.83 186.26 378.64
Petroleum 32.10 34.10 66.20 35.70 74.92
Nonpetrol 158.06 156.56 314.62 150.56 303.72
Net Adjusts. 2.24 1.89 4.13 2.06 4.35
Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars
EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12
Capital Goods 43,491 44,249 87,739 43,347 86,536
Autos/Parts 12,329 12,159 24,488 12,051 24,500
Civ.Aircraft 3,518 4,145 7,663 N/A 6,894
IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12
Capital Goods 46,215 45,868 92,083 44,680 89,274
Autos/Parts 24,832 23,731 48,563 24,603 48,763
Civ.Aircraft 964 703 1,667 N/A 1,087
N/A - not available
Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars.
EXPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Jan-Feb12
Agricultural 12,490 13,024 25,514 23,051
Manufacturing 92,010 91,770 183,780 179,378
Advanced Tech. 22,992 24,017 47,009 45,829
IMPORTS Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Jan-Feb12
Agricultural 8,364 8,885 17,249 17,386
Manufacturing 137,374 146,746 284,120 276,835
Advanced Tech. 27,956 31,153 59,109 58,404
EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
February
Canada unch
Mexico -1.6
EU -0.9
China -0.9
Japan -1.8
South/Central
America -4.0
Brazil 16.9
OPEC -14.2
IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)
Canada -8.0
Mexico 1.7
EU -0.2
China -12.0
Japan -2.3
South/Central
America -15.9
Brazil -11.2
OPEC -27.5
TRADE BALANCE Feb Jan Jan-Feb13 Feb12 Jan-Feb12
Canada -2,591 -4,821 -7,412 -2,855 -7,726
Mexico -4,255 -3,600 -7,855 -5,815 -10,054
EU -8,758 -8,646 -17,404 -5,932 -14,435
China -23,412 -27,787 -51,200 -19,364 -45,387
Japan -5,930 -6,092 -12,022 -6,989 -13,180
Newly Industrial-
ized Countries 2,864 62 2,926 2,508 2,759
South Korea -1,223 -2,079 -3,303 -415 -1,795
Taiwan -154 -1,254 -1,407 -837 -2,159
South/Central
America 2,713 1,083 3,796 -636 -1,249
Brazil 1,665 906 2,571 500 552
OPEC -3,586 -6,399 -9,985 -6,443 -16,463
Table lists trade balances only for selected countries
Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports
(unadjusted, in millions of barrels):
Feb Jan Feb12
261.0 326.8 283.7
Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in
billions of dollars):
Feb Jan Feb12
25.84 31.69 29.99
U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in
dollars):
Feb Jan Feb12
95.96 94.08 103.63
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
-$44.6 bln U.S. February trade deficit
NOTES:
*Beginning in March, the department now posts crude oil
imports and exports, normally listed on Exhibit 15 of its press
release, online after the release time of its trade report.
Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a
Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA
does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals
on a Balance of Payments basis.
N/A - not available