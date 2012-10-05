Oct 5 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev) in Nonfarm Payrolls 114 142 96 181 141 Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.8 8.1 8.1 8.3 8.3 Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.4 34.4 34.4 34.4 Manufacturing Hours 40.6 40.5 40.5 40.7 40.7 Overtime Hours 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.58 23.51 23.52 23.52 23.53

Pct change 0.3 0.0 Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7 33.7 Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.81 19.76 19.75 19.77 19.76

Pct change 0.3 -0.1 Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev) Total Private 104 97 103 163 162 Goods-Producing -10 -22 -16 20 23 Construction 5 1 1 3 0 Manufacturing -16 -22 -15 18 23 Service-Providing 114 119 119 143 139 Wholesale Trade -1.6 7.0 7.9 8.8 8.8 Retail 9.4 8.3 6.1 3.2 -1.8 Transp/warehousing 17.1 7.7 5.7 14.2 10.6 Information -6 1 3 8 8 Financial activities 13 7 7 1 -2 Professional/business 13 19 28 41 47 Temporary help svs -2.0 0.1 -4.9 13.0 6.7 Leisure/hospitality 11 38 34 24 28 Government 10 45 -7 18 -21 Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Sept Aug July Total Private (pct change) 0.4 0.1 Manufacturing (pct change) 0.1 -0.7 Total Private (index) 96.4 96.0 95.9 Manufacturing (index) 87.2 87.1 87.7 Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Sept Aug July Workforce 418 -368 -150 Employed 873 -119 -195 Unemployed -456 -250 45

Sept Aug July U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.7 14.7 15.0 Jobless duration 27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,844 5,033 5,185

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Sept:

Nonfarm payrolls +113,000

Factory payrolls: unchanged

Private payrolls: +130,000

Jobless rate: 8.2 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.4 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.