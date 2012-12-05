Dec 5 U.S. Labor Department estimates of U.S.
productivity/costs, seasonally adjusted annual percent changes
from prior quarters (2005=100):
Productivity Unit Labor Costs
Q3-R Q3-P Q2 Q3-R Q3-P Q2
NonFarm 2.9 1.9 1.9 -1.9 -0.1 -0.5
Manufacturing -0.7 -0.4 -0.1 3.2 1.5 9.0
Durable Goods -1.6 -0.7 3.9 3.7 0.9 8.0
NonDurables 0.2 -0.1 -4.3 3.0 3.0 7.6
Total Business 2.5 1.5 1.7 -1.5 0.4 -0.4
Nonfin. Corps N/A -4.0 -2.4 N/A 5.9 5.4
P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not
Available.
Hourly Compensation
Q3-R Q3-P Q2
NonFarm 0.9 1.8 1.3
Manufacturing 2.4 1.2 9.0
Durable Goods 2.0 0.2 12.2
NonDurables 3.3 2.9 3.0
Total Business 1.0 1.9 1.3
Nonfin. Corps N/A 1.7 2.8
P-Preliminary, PR-Previous reported, R-Revised. N/A-Not
Available.
CHANGE IN NON-FARM PRODUCTIVITY FROM SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO:
Q3'12/11 (Prev)
Productivity 1.7 1.5
Output 3.5 3.3
Hours 1.8 1.8
Hourly Compensation 1.8 2.6
Real Hourly Compensation 0.1 0.9
Unit Labor Costs 0.1 1.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. revised Q3 non-farm productivity +2.7 pct
U.S. revised Q3 non-farm unit labor costs -0.9 pct