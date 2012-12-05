Dec 5 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on U.S. factory orders, shipments and unfilled orders.
ORDERS-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug
New Orders 0.8 4.5 -5.1
Ex-Transportation 1.3 1.2 0.7
Ex-Defense 0.8 4.1 -4.5
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 1.3 13.3 -16.4
Durables 0.5 9.1 -13.1
Primary Metals 1.6 3.9 -2.5
General Machinery 4.6 7.8 -6.1
Computers/Electronics 0.5 -0.5 -4.0
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 4.8 -3.8 2.6
Transport Equipment -2.3 29.7 -33.7
NonDefense aircraft -5.6 2642.2 -97.2
Defense aircraft -4.3 31.9 -1.4
Ships/boats 11.2 16.1 -45.0
NonDurables 1.1 0.9 2.2
Computers and related
products -12.2 -0.2 -4.4
Motor vehicles/parts -0.9 -1.7 -11.7
NonDefense Cap 1.8 22.8 -23.9
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 2.9 -0.5 0.3
Defense Cap -7.4 37.4 -40.0
Durables Ex-Transport 1.8 1.7 -2.0
Durables NonDefense 0.6 8.5 -12.3
Unfilled-Durables 0.3 0.1 -1.7
SHIPMENTS-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug
Total 0.4 0.7 -0.2
Durables -0.4 0.5 -2.9
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft -0.1 -0.3 -1.1
INVENTORIES-PCT CHANGES: Oct Sept Aug
Total 0.1 0.6 0.6
Computers and related
products 1.7 -3.4 -1.5
Motor vehicles and parts 1.5 0.5 0.9
ORDERS-BLNS OF DLRS: Oct Sept Aug
New Orders 477.577 473.786 453.411
Ex-Transportation 410.581 405.220 400.540
Ex-Defense 466.661 462.764 444.507
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 160.115 157.989 139.495
Durables 217.915 216.865 198.693
Primary Metals 28.421 27.966 26.908
General Machinery 31.299 29.936 27.778
Computers/Electronics 20.416 20.318 20.428
Electrical Equipment
Appliances 9.897 9.445 9.815
Transport Equipment 66.996 68.566 52.871
NonDefense aircraft 13.799 14.616 0.533
Defense aircraft 5.666 5.923 4.490
Ships/boats 1.739 1.564 1.347
NonDurables 259.662 256.921 254.718
Computers and related
products 2.386 2.718 2.724
Motor vehicles/parts 42.359 42.746 43.497
NonDefense Cap 72.192 70.938 57.756
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 61.728 60.013 60.305
Defense Cap 7.770 8.390 6.105
Durables Ex-Transport 150.919 148.299 145.822
Durables NonDefense 206.999 205.843 189.789
Unfilled-Durables 982.945 980.124 979.304
SHIPMENTS-BLNS DLRS: Oct Sept Aug
Total 482.329 480.401 477.115
Durables 222.667 223.480 222.397
NonDefense Cap
ex aircraft 62.778 62.850 63.065
INVENTORIES-BLNS DLRS: Oct Sept Aug
Total 615.950 615.453 611.959
Computers and related
products 3.872 3.806 3.939
Motor vehicles and parts 25.676 25.290 25.155
INVENTORIES/SHIPMENTS RATIO: Oct Sept
1.28 1.28
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Oct Sept Aug
Factory Orders N/A 4.8 -5.1
Durable Goods unch 9.2 -13.1
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Oct factory orders unchanged
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A - not available
Initial orders for October durable goods were issued on Nov.
27.
The Commerce Department said that semiconductor shipments
are included in the computers and electronic products and other
applicable aggregate totals. They are no longer listed
separately.
The inventories/shipments ratio is a measure of the number
of months it takes to deplete inventories at the current pace of
shipments.
General machinery includes groups such as industrial, farm,
construction, mining and metalworking.