Aug 6 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

June May Jan-Jun13 Jun12 Jan-Jun12 Balance -34.22 -44.10 -242.13 -42.43 -278.25 Exports 191.17 187.06 1,124.82 185.22 1,101.75 Imports 225.40 231.16 1,366.94 227.65 1,380.00

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

June May June13/12 Exports 2.2 -0.3 3.2 Imports -2.5 1.5 -1.0

Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE June May Jan-Jun13 Jun12 Jan-Jun12 Goods -53.16 -62.88 -353.59 -59.41 -380.09 Services 18.94 18.79 111.46 16.98 101.84 EXPORTS June May Jan-Jun13 Jun12 Jan-Jun12 Goods 134.26 130.27 786.63 131.45 779.43 Services 56.91 56.79 338.19 53.77 322.32 IMPORTS June May Jan-Jun13 Jun12 Jan-Jun12 Goods 187.42 193.15 1,140.22 190.86 1,159.52 Services 37.97 38.01 226.73 36.79 220.48

Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: June May Jan-Jun13 Jun12 Jan-Jun12 Balance -51.79 -62.03 -346.26 -58.35 -373.91

Petroleum -17.41 -20.78 -124.27 -22.73 -158.16

Nonpetrol -34.38 -41.25 -221.99 -35.62 -215.75

Net Adjusts. -1.38 -0.85 -7.33 -1.06 -6.18 Exports 133.31 129.05 780.69 130.22 771.59 Imports 185.10 191.08 1,126.95 188.57 1,145.50

Petroleum 28.96 30.92 185.80 33.12 218.53

Nonpetrol 156.14 160.16 941.15 155.45 926.97

Net Adjusts. 2.33 2.07 13.27 2.29 14.02

Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: June May Jan-Jun13 Jun12 Jan-Jun12 Capital Goods 46,220 44,757 265,762 43,907 262,918 Autos/Parts 12,621 13,060 75,066 12,661 73,471 Civ.Aircraft 5,211 5,115 25,674 N/A 20,863 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: June May Jan-Jun13 Jun12 Jan-Jun12 Capital Goods 45,581 45,574 273,034 46,020 275,283 Autos/Parts 25,662 25,958 149,628 25,370 147,135 Civ.Aircraft 1,035 1,057 5,962 N/A 4,518 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS June May Jan-Jun13 Jan-Jun12 Agricultural 9,844 10,352 67,961 67,239 Manufacturing 102,275 101,352 588,519 581,842 Crude Oil Advanced Tech. 29,377 26,941 155,964 149,391 IMPORTS June May Jan-Jun13 Jan-Jun12 Agricultural 8,451 9,417 54,140 53,112 Manufacturing 148,689 158,563 890,646 885,954 Crude Oil Advanced Tech. 32,742 34,120 189,892 191,356

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

June Canada -3.6 Mexico -6.4 EU 1.5 China 4.5 Japan -2.1 South/Central America 4.4 Brazil 12.6 OPEC 2.0

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada -4.2 Mexico -7.1 EU -10.2 China -2.2 Japan -0.1 South/Central America -10.6 Brazil -11.2 OPEC -2.9 TRADE BALANCE June May Jan-Jun13 Jun12 Jan-Jun12 Canada -1,611 -1,866 -15,475 -1,463 -16,648 Mexico -4,793 -5,300 -27,644 -6,043 -34,216 EU -7,090 -10,822 -57,639 -8,324 -52,048 China -26,650 -27,860 -147,705 -27,472 -144,996 Japan -5,523 -5,405 -36,448 -6,011 -39,022 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 1,833 488 7,582 1,422 7,992 South Korea -1,617 -2,458 -11,058 -1,173 -7,283 Taiwan -1,125 -1,237 -5,596 -1,166 -6,716 South/Central America 2,665 501 10,305 1,196 626 Brazil 1,573 852 7,891 682 3,641 OPEC -5,758 -6,293 -33,152 -8,519 -56,867 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

June May Jun12

291.4 311.4 331.6 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

June May Jun12

28.74 30.84 33.52 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

June May Jun12

96.93 96.84 100.13

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$43.5 bln U.S. June trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

N/A - not available