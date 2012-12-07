Dec 7 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data.
In 1,000s, Change Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
in Nonfarm Payrolls 146 138 171 132 148
Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.7 7.9 7.9 7.8 7.8
Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:
Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 34.4 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.4
Manufacturing Hours 40.6 40.5 40.5 40.6 40.6
Overtime Hours 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 23.63 23.59 23.58 23.60 23.59
Pct change 0.2 0.0
Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:
Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.6 33.6 33.7 33.7
Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 19.84 19.81 19.79 19.80 19.80
Pct change 0.2 0.1
Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):
Nov Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev)
Total Private 147 189 184 122 128
Goods-Producing -22 18 21 -17 -13
Construction -20 15 17 -1 2
Manufacturing -7 10 13 -16 -14
Service-Providing 169 171 163 139 141
Wholesale Trade 13.1 8.0 6.5 -0.5 -3.0
Retail 52.6 50.9 36.4 36.6 27.3
Transp/warehousing 3.5 9.2 2.2 3.7 7.2
Information 12 -5 1 -8 -9
Financial activities 1 5 4 14 14
Professional/business 43 55 51 8 8
Temporary help svs 18.0 13.9 13.6 -10.0 -11.8
Leisure/hospitality 23 20 28 28 36
Government -1 -51 -13 10 20
Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)
Nov Oct Sept
Total Private (pct change) 0.2 -0.1
Manufacturing (pct change) 0.2 -0.2
Total Private (index) 96.5 96.3 96.4
Manufacturing (index) 87.3 87.1 87.3
Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or
nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry.
HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj.
(Monthly change in 1,000s):
Nov Oct Sept
Workforce -350 578 418
Employed -122 410 873
Unemployed -229 170 -456
Nov Oct Sept
U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 14.4 14.6 14.7
Jobless duration
27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,786 5,002 4,844
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Nov:
Nonfarm payrolls +93,000
Private payrolls: +95,000
Factory payrolls: -5,000
Jobless rate: 7.9 pct
Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct
Average workweek: 34.4 hours
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
N/A-not available
The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all
personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part
time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus
all persons marginally attached.
The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and
the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.