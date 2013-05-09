May 9 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) March Feb (Prev) March13/12 Inventories Total 0.4 -0.3 -0.3 4.7 Durable Goods 0.5 0.1 0.2 7.2

Automotive 1.2 0.3 unch -0.3

Prof'l equip -0.3 0.4 0.5 7.7

Computer equip. -1.0 2.0 2.2 12.5

Machinery 1.2 0.1 0.1 15.2 Nondurable Goods 0.1 -0.9 -0.9 1.2

Petroleum -3.4 -2.6 -1.7 -8.8

March Feb (Prev) March13/12 Sales Total -1.6 1.5 1.7 1.3 Durable Goods -0.6 0.0 0.4 1.7

Automotive 1.7 -0.9 -0.6 5.6

Prof'l equip -1.0 2.4 2.2 1.7

Computer equip. -0.9 2.5 2.3 0.2

Machinery -1.5 -0.2 0.2 2.6 Nondurable Goods -2.5 2.7 2.7 1.0

Petroleum -7.5 10.7 10.6 -2.5 (Billions of dlrs) March Feb (Prev) March'12 Inventories Total 503.13 501.21 501.36 480.58 Durable Goods 301.04 299.41 299.52 280.84

Automotive 44.49 43.94 43.82 44.62 Nondurables 202.09 201.81 201.84 199.74 (Billions of dlrs) March Feb (Prev) March'12 Sales Total 414.69 421.62 422.52 409.46 Durable Goods 186.81 188.00 188.79 183.77

Automotive 33.95 33.38 33.50 32.17 Nondurables 227.88 233.61 233.73 225.69 Stock-to-sales ratio March Feb (Prev) March'12

1.21 1.19 1.19 1.17

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. March wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. March wholesale sales +0.1 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.