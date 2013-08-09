Aug 9 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) June May (Prev) June13/12 Inventories Total -0.2 -0.6 -0.5 2.9 Durable Goods unch -0.3 -0.3 4.3

Automotive -1.5 -0.4 unch -2.6

Prof'l equip 1.4 0.1 0.3 7.7

Computer equip. 2.1 0.5 0.2 13.3

Machinery 0.6 -0.5 -0.7 8.8 Nondurable Goods -0.3 -1.1 -0.8 0.7

Petroleum 1.9 0.3 0.7 6.6

June May (Prev) June13/12 Sales Total 0.4 1.5 1.6 5.6 Durable Goods 1.1 0.2 0.3 5.4

Automotive 0.5 2.6 3.0 5.3

Prof'l equip 0.9 -0.3 -0.1 1.8

Computer equip. 1.5 0.5 0.3 2.7

Machinery 0.7 0.2 0.4 13.1 Nondurable Goods -0.2 2.7 2.8 5.8

Petroleum 5.3 1.4 1.1 7.7 (Billions of dlrs) June May (Prev) June'12 Inventories Total 499.68 500.49 500.87 485.61 Durable Goods 306.93 307.06 306.99 294.27

Automotive 48.54 49.30 49.48 49.84 Nondurables 192.75 193.42 193.89 191.33 (Billions of dlrs) June May (Prev) June'12 Sales Total 425.88 424.18 424.57 403.24 Durable Goods 197.02 194.91 195.11 186.92

Automotive 34.68 34.52 34.67 32.94 Nondurables 228.86 229.27 229.46 216.32 Stock-to_sales ratio June May (Prev) June'12

1.17 1.18 1.18 1.20

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. June wholesale inventories +0.4 pct

U.S. June wholesale sales +0.7

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

On May 31 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. Wholesale Inventories and Sales through March 2013, resulting in updates to previously reported data.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.