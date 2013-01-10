Jan 10 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

01/05/13 371,000 365,750 N/A N/A

12/29/12 367,000-R 359,000-R 3,109,000 2.4

12/22/12 363,000-R 360,000-R 3,236,000-R 2.5

12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000-R 2.5

12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5

12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5

11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000 2.5

11/17/12 416,000 397,750 3,305,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Dec. 29 from 372,000; Dec. 22 from 362,000

Four-Week Average: Dec. 29 from 360,000; Dec. 22 from 359,750

Continued Claims: Dec. 22 from 3,245,000; Dec. 15 from 3,201,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 18 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 29, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Michigan 15,107

Pennsylvania 12,483

Wisconsin 6,748

New Jersey 3,436

Missouri 3,057

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said seven states and one territory reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Dec. 29, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Florida -11,015

Texas -7,475

Virginia -3,148

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 365,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.230 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 552,043 JAN 5 WEEK FROM 490,099 PRIOR WEEK