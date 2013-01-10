Jan 10 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) Nov Oct (Prev) Nov12/11 Inventories Total 0.6 0.3 0.6 7.0 Durable Goods 0.4 0.8 1.0 8.5

Automotive 0.4 0.4 0.4 7.1

Prof'l equip 0.4 1.1 1.1 4.2

Computer equip. -0.4 2.7 3.0 3.4

Machinery 1.0 0.9 1.1 18.4 Nondurable Goods 0.8 -0.3 -0.1 4.8

Petroleum 1.3 -2.5 -3.1 3.2

Nov Oct (Prev) Nov12/11 Sales Total 2.3 -0.9 -1.2 5.6 Durable Goods 2.7 -0.4 -0.9 5.1

Automotive 2.8 -2.9 -3.1 14.3

Prof'l equip 2.4 -0.1 -0.7 1.9

Computer equip. 2.8 -0.5 -1.1 -1.0

Machinery 2.1 -0.2 -0.4 3.8 Nondurable Goods 2.0 -1.2 -1.4 6.0

Petroleum 0.1 -5.9 -5.7 7.4 (Billions of dlrs) Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11 Inventories Total 498.95 496.08 497.13 466.51 Durable Goods 295.00 293.83 294.41 271.82

Automotive 45.98 45.80 45.80 42.94 Nondurables 203.95 202.25 202.72 194.69 (Billions of dlrs) Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11 Sales Total 419.33 409.78 408.47 397.16 Durable Goods 188.27 183.35 182.46 179.19

Automotive 34.31 33.36 33.29 30.02 Nondurables 231.06 226.43 226.00 217.98 Stock-to-sales ratio Nov Oct (Prev) Nov'11

1.19 1.21 1.22 1.17

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. Nov wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. Nov wholesale sales +0.6 pct

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.