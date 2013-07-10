July 10 Commerce Department report of wholesale inventories and sales, seasonally adjusted. (Percent Changes) May April (Prev) May13/12 Inventories Total -0.5 -0.1 0.2 3.3 Durable Goods -0.3 0.1 0.2 4.8

Automotive unch 2.7 1.9 -0.3

Prof'l equip 0.3 -0.4 -0.3 6.2

Computer equip. 0.2 0.8 0.8 11.3

Machinery -0.7 -0.4 unch 9.1 Nondurable Goods -0.8 -0.3 0.1 1.0

Petroleum 0.7 -0.5 -0.1 -5.2

May April (Prev) May13/12 Sales Total 1.6 0.7 0.5 4.1 Durable Goods 0.3 1.4 1.6 3.7

Automotive 3.0 0.7 2.9 7.0

Prof'l equip -0.1 0.7 0.8 1.1

Computer equip. 0.3 1.5 1.6 -0.1

Machinery 0.4 4.9 5.0 9.6 Nondurable Goods 2.8 0.2 -0.5 4.3

Petroleum 1.1 -2.4 -2.7 -4.3 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May'12 Inventories Total 500.87 503.45 504.80 484.87 Durable Goods 306.99 307.97 308.40 292.93

Automotive 49.48 49.49 49.10 49.62 Nondurables 193.89 195.48 196.40 191.94 (Billions of dlrs) May April (Prev) May'12 Sales Total 424.57 417.77 416.56 408.03 Durable Goods 195.11 194.55 194.89 188.12

Automotive 34.67 33.65 34.39 32.40 Nondurables 229.46 223.22 221.67 219.91 Stock-to_sales ratio May April (Prev) May'12

1.18 1.21 1.21 1.19

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:

U.S. May wholesale inventories +0.3 pct

U.S. May wholesale sales +0.4

NOTES/HISTORICAL COMPARISONS:

On May 31 the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. Wholesale Inventories and Sales through March 2013, resulting in updates to previously reported data.

The stock-to-sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.