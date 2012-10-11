Oct 11 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

10/06/12 339,000 364,000 N/A N/A

09/29/12 369,000-R 375,500-R 3,273,000 2.6

09/22/12 363,000 375,000 3,288,000-R 2.6

09/15/12 385,000 378,500 3,281,000 2.6

09/08/12 385,000 375,750 3,275,000 2.6

09/01/12 367,000 371,750 3,304,000 2.6

08/25/12 377,000 371,000 3,332,000 2.6

08/18/12 374,000 368,750 3,331,000 2.6

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Sept. 29 from 367,000

Four-Week Average: Sept. 29 from 375,000

Continued Claims: Sept. 22 from 3,281,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 29, the latest period for which data are available:

New York 2,764

California 2,069

North Carolina 1,217

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 29, the latest period for which data are available:

Mississippi -3,393

Michigan -2,639

Florida -1,972

Ohio -1,723

Oregon -1,135

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 370,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.275 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 327,063 OCT 6 WEEK FROM 301,073 PRIOR WEEK