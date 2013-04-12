Egypt M2 money supply up 38.7 pct at end-April -central bank
CAIRO, May 31 Egypt's M2 money supply was up 38.7 percent at the end of April from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
April 12 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales. Percent Changes: Mar Feb Rev From Jan Dec Mar13/12 Retail Sales -0.4 1.0 1.1 -0.1 0.5 2.8 Excluding Autos -0.4 1.0 1.0 0.1 0.3 2.0 Motor vehicles/parts -0.6 1.3 1.1 -0.8 1.4 6.5 Auto/other motor veh. -0.5 1.3 1.1 -0.9 1.6 7.4 Furniture/home furn 0.9 -1.4 -1.6 0.2 1.3 2.8 Electronics/appliances -1.6 -0.3 -0.2 -0.5 -0.8 -3.2 Building/garden equip 0.1 0.7 1.1 0.7 0.9 0.8 Food/beverage -0.1 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.4 3.0 Grocery stores 0.0 0.8 0.7 0.2 0.1 2.7 Health/personal care -0.3 -0.1 0.0 0.1 1.2 0.3 Gasoline stations -2.2 5.4 5.0 0.3 -1.6 -0.4 Clothing/accessories 0.1 -0.3 0.2 0.3 0.9 2.1 Sporting goods/hobbies -0.8 0.2 -0.9 1.7 1.4 3.9 General merchandise -1.2 0.2 0.5 -0.2 -0.5 -4.9 Department stores -1.1 -1.4 -1.0 -0.1 -0.4 -7.6 Misc store retailers 0.8 -0.2 1.8 -1.2 0.8 4.4 Non-store retailers 0.3 1.4 1.6 0.8 0.7 13.5 Food/drink services 0.7 -0.5 -0.7 -0.5 1.3 4.3 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials -0.2 0.3 0.4 unch 0.5 2.4 Excluding autos/ gasoline -0.1 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.6 2.4 Billions of Dlrs: Mar Feb Rev From Jan Dec Mar12 Retail Sales 418.28 420.10 421.40 415.80 416.07 406.81 Excluding Autos 340.49 341.83 342.93 338.55 338.20 333.76 Motor vehicles/parts 77.79 78.27 78.47 77.24 77.87 73.05 Auto/other motor veh. 70.99 71.37 71.50 70.43 71.06 66.07 Furniture/home furn 8.11 8.04 8.02 8.16 8.14 7.89 Electronics/appliances 8.12 8.26 8.29 8.28 8.32 8.39 Building/garden equip 25.48 25.47 25.60 25.28 25.11 25.29 Food/beverage 54.00 54.03 54.01 53.59 53.57 52.43 Grocery stores 48.26 48.27 48.23 47.88 47.81 46.99 Health/personal care 22.99 23.06 23.12 23.08 23.07 22.93 Gasoline stations 46.57 47.60 47.64 45.16 45.03 46.75 Clothing/accessories 20.30 20.27 20.48 20.35 20.29 19.88 Sporting goods/hobbies 7.79 7.86 7.75 7.84 7.72 7.50 General merchandise 51.11 51.75 52.10 51.64 51.76 53.74 Department stores 14.57 14.73 14.89 14.94 14.96 15.77 Misc store retailers 10.47 10.38 10.67 10.40 10.53 10.03 Non-store retailers 40.01 39.91 40.19 39.34 39.01 35.26 Food/drink services 45.55 45.21 45.07 45.43 45.66 43.67 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials 275.25 275.67 276.65 274.93 274.88 268.70 Excluding autos/ gasoline 293.93 294.23 295.29 293.39 293.17 287.01
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. March retail sales unch
U.S. March retail sales ex-autos unch
U.S. March retail sales ex-autos/gas/building +0.2 pct
NOTES:
Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.
All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.
BERLIN, May 31 Germany said on Wednesday it opposed any plans for the euro zone to issue collective debt, when asked about a European Commission paper aimed at triggering debate on a joint budget and debt and deeper EU integration around the single currency after Brexit.