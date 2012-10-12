Oct 12 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price
index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
Sept Aug Sept12/11 July
Finished Goods 1.1 1.7 2.1 0.3
Less Food, Energy unch 0.2 2.3 0.4
Consumer Foods 0.2 0.9 1.9 0.5
Energy Goods 4.7 6.4 2.0 -0.4
Finished Goods Index(X) 196.7 195.5 N/A
Residential NatGas(W) 1.3 1.0 -10.3 1.0
Gasoline 9.8 13.6 8.5 -3.1
Heating Oil 3.1 10.8 6.8 -0.1
Tobacco Products(X) unch 0.1 4.2 1.8
Passenger Cars -0.2 -0.2 1.6 1.1
Capital Equipment -0.1 0.2 1.7 0.2
Pharmaceutical Preps 0.3 0.5 6.0 0.9
Intermediate Goods 1.5 1.1 -0.1 -0.9
Less Food, Energy 0.6 -0.2 -1.1 -0.9
Manufact Materials 0.9 unch -2.3 -1.4
Construction Materials 0.3 0.2 2.1 -0.1
Intermed.Energy Goods 4.3 4.4 0.7 -1.6
Crude Goods 2.8 5.8 -2.6 1.8
Less Food, Energy(Y) 1.6 2.2 -9.1 -1.1
Food/Feedstuffs 1.6 4.6 4.8 5.2
Nonfood Materials 3.5 6.6 -6.7 -0.3
Energy Materials(Z) 4.4 9.7 -5.9 0.6
Petroleum(X) 11.4 12.8 5.4 -3.5
W-1990=100
X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum
Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Sept producer prices +0.7 pct
U.S. Sept year-over-year producer prices +1.8 pct
U.S. Sept producer prices ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Sept year-over-year core producer prices +2.5 pct