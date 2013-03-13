March 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. retail sales. Percent Changes: Feb Jan Rev From Dec Nov Feb13/12 Retail Sales 1.1 0.2 0.1 0.5 0.5 4.6 Excluding Autos 1.0 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.0 3.9 Motor vehicles/parts 1.1 -0.3 -0.1 1.4 2.7 7.8 Auto/other motor veh. 1.1 -0.4 -0.1 1.6 3.0 8.8 Furniture/home furn -1.6 0.0 -0.2 1.3 0.9 1.6 Electronics/appliances -0.2 -0.1 0.2 -0.8 2.4 0.5 Building/garden equip 1.1 0.8 0.3 0.9 1.2 4.5 Food/beverage 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.4 -0.2 3.6 Grocery stores 0.7 0.2 0.6 0.1 -0.5 3.2 Health/personal care 0.0 0.2 -1.0 1.2 0.0 0.8 Gasoline stations 5.0 0.7 0.2 -1.6 -4.5 3.6 Clothing/accessories 0.2 0.8 -0.3 0.9 0.3 3.1 Sporting goods/hobbies -0.9 1.4 0.6 1.4 0.2 3.9 General merchandise 0.5 0.2 1.1 -0.5 -0.7 -1.6 Department stores -1.0 0.5 1.0 -0.4 -0.6 -3.8 Misc store retailers 1.8 -0.5 -2.6 0.8 1.1 6.6 Non-store retailers 1.6 1.4 0.9 0.7 3.7 15.7 Food/drink services -0.7 -0.6 0.0 1.3 1.2 4.0 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials 0.4 0.3 0.1 0.5 0.7 3.8 Excluding autos/ gasoline 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.6 0.8 4.0 Billions of Dlrs: Feb Jan Rev From Dec Nov Feb'12 Retail Sales 421.40 416.99 416.63 416.07 414.04 402.80 Excluding Autos 342.93 339.39 338.97 338.20 337.23 330.04 Motor vehicles/parts 78.47 77.60 77.67 77.87 76.81 72.76 Auto/other motor veh. 71.50 70.75 70.89 71.06 69.97 65.71 Furniture/home furn 8.02 8.15 8.15 8.14 8.04 7.89 Electronics/appliances 8.29 8.31 8.37 8.32 8.39 8.25 Building/garden equip 25.60 25.31 25.03 25.11 24.88 24.50 Food/beverage 54.01 53.60 53.50 53.57 53.35 52.13 Grocery stores 48.23 47.90 48.03 47.81 47.74 46.73 Health/personal care 23.12 23.12 22.82 23.07 22.79 22.94 Gasoline stations 47.64 45.36 45.08 45.03 45.77 46.00 Clothing/accessories 20.48 20.45 20.28 20.29 20.11 19.87 Sporting goods/hobbies 7.75 7.83 7.76 7.72 7.61 7.46 General merchandise 52.10 51.87 52.61 51.76 52.03 52.93 Department stores 14.89 15.03 15.17 14.96 15.02 15.47 Misc store retailers 10.67 10.48 10.24 10.53 10.45 10.01 Non-store retailers 40.19 39.57 39.42 39.01 38.73 34.74 Food/drink services 45.07 45.37 45.72 45.66 45.08 43.33 Excluding autos/ gasoline/bldg materials 276.65 275.57 275.64 274.88 273.41 266.59 Excluding autos/ gasoline 295.29 294.03 293.89 293.17 291.46 284.04 FORECAST: Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast: U.S. Feb retail sales +0.5 pct U.S. Feb retail sales ex-autos +0.5 pct U.S. Feb retail sales ex-autos/gas/building +0.2 pct NOTES: Year-over-year percent changes for sales excluding autos/gas calculated by Reuters. All dollar amounts calculated by Reuters. All percent changes for sales excluding autos/gasoline/building materials and all dollar amounts calculated by Reuters.