DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
May 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales. PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES March Feb (Prev) March'13/12 Total Business UNCH UNCH 0.1 4.5 Manufacturers UNCH 0.2 0.2 2.1 Retailers -0.5 0.2 0.3 7.3 Autos/parts -0.3 -0.2 0.1 15.5 Wholesalers 0.4 -0.3 -0.3 4.7 SALES March Feb (Prev) March'13/12 Total Business -1.1 1.0 1.2 1.8 Manufacturers -1.0 0.4 0.9 1.5 Retailers -0.6 1.3 1.2 2.9 Autos/parts -0.6 1.4 1.3 6.6 Wholesalers -1.6 1.5 1.7 1.3 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES March Feb (Prev) March'12 Total Business 1,640.9 1,641.4 1,642.1 1,570.0 Manufacturers 620.2 620.1 620.0 607.2 Retailers 517.5 520.1 520.8 482.2 Autos/parts 162.2 162.7 163.1 140.5 Wholesalers 503.1 501.2 501.4 480.6 SALES March Feb (Prev) March'12 Total Business 1,269.6 1,283.7 1,286.7 1,247.0 Manufacturers 481.8 486.8 489.3 474.7 Retailers 373.2 375.3 374.9 362.8 Autos/parts 77.9 78.3 78.3 73.1 Wholesalers 414.7 421.6 422.5 409.5 Inventory-to- March Feb (Prev) March'12 Sales Ratio 1.29 1.28 1.28 1.26
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. March business inventories +0.3 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
